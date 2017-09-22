3 women kidnapped at gunpoint, forced to withdraw cash, Durham police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Three women told Durham police they were forced into a car at gunpoint and then forced to withdraw cash from different locations across the city, officials said.

Police would only say the incident occurred “earlier this week” but confirmed the women were walking along the 2000 block of North Roxboro Street when they were approached by the suspect.

After withdrawing cash, the suspect got out of the car on Highway 55 and fled the area.

Police said the women were not harmed.

The suspect was described as standing around 5 feet 9 inches tall with a muscular build and short hair.

He had tattoos on both sides of his neck and a tattoo of a skull with a cigarette in its mouth on his upper right forearm.

He was wearing a gray T-shirt with a UNC logo on the chest.

Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator Cristaldi at (919) 560-4440, ext. 29283 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.