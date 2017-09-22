3 women kidnapped at gunpoint, forced to withdraw cash, Durham police say

By Published: Updated:

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Three women told Durham police they were forced into a car at gunpoint and then forced to withdraw cash from different locations across the city, officials said.

Police would only say the incident occurred “earlier this week” but confirmed the women were walking along the 2000 block of North Roxboro Street when they were approached by the suspect.

After withdrawing cash, the suspect got out of the car on Highway 55 and fled the area.

Police said the women were not harmed.

The suspect was described as standing around 5 feet 9 inches tall with a muscular build and short hair.

He had tattoos on both sides of his neck and a tattoo of a skull with a cigarette in its mouth on his upper right forearm.

He was wearing a gray T-shirt with a UNC logo on the chest.

Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator Cristaldi at (919) 560-4440, ext. 29283 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s