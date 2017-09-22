66-year-old man dies while surfing off Outer Banks

By Published:

RODANTHE, N.C. (AP) — The National Park Service says a surfer pulled from the water off North Carolina’s Outer Banks has died.

The federal agency said in a news release Thursday that a 66-year-old man with a surfboard attached to his ankle was seen floating face-down in the water north of Rodanthe at the Cape Hatteras National Seashore.

Dare County emergency medical service workers and park service rangers determined the man was dead.

The cause of death has not been determined.

The man’s name has not been released.

