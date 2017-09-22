All of Blue Ridge Parkway open after Irma’s heavy rains

By Published:
National Park Service photo of trees blocking the Blue Ridge Parkway in North Carolina on Tuesday.

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — The entire Blue Ridge Parkway has reopened after the heavy rains of Hurricane Irma forced the closure of some parts of the road.

The National Park Service said the last of the road debris from the storm was cleared away Thursday at Craggy Gardens near Asheville. Parts of the road were closed because the storm made traffic unsafe in some places.

The 469 miles of the parkway was open for travel Friday, the first day of fall.

Mount Mitchell State Park is also open. Mount Mitchell is the highest peak in the eastern United States, at 6,684 feet (2037 meters).

October is the busiest month for the parkway. Last year, 2 million people visited to see the fall colors spread across the mountains of western North Carolina and Virginia.

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s