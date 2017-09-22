‘Are you kidding me?!’ Price is Right contestants hit $1 a record 5 times, win $80,000

One of the big winners on Thursday. CBS photo

LOS ANGELES (WNCN) — Things went wild and history was made on the CBS game show The Price is Right on Thursday.

In honor of Drew Carey’s 10th anniversary hosting the show, contestants who spun $1 on the Big Wheel received a $10,000 bonus instead of the usual $1,000.

If they spun another $1, they received an additional $25,000.

The show made history with a record-setting Showcase Showdown, with the final three contestants spinning $1 (the second spinner landed on $1 and other two spun a combination of $1).

At one point during the record-setting spins, host Carey began jumping up and down.

“Oh my goodness, are you kidding me — are you kidding me!!!” Carey yelled as the third contestant made a combined $1.

But, that wasn’t all.

The trio got to spin again and the first two landed on $1 AGAIN — which gave them $25,000 each.

The three contestants won a total of $80,000 from the big wheel!

The Emmy-winning show is network television’s top-rated daytime program and the longest-running game show in television history.

The Price is Right is in its 46th season and airs from 11 a.m. to noon weekdays on CBS North Carolina.

