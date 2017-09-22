Cary man tried to abduct girl, 3, at NC beach hotel pool, police say

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) – A man was arrested Friday in Wrightsville Beach on child abduction and assault charges.

Jonathan Gary Morrison, 42, of Cary, is facing charges of abduction of children and assault on a child under 12, according to an arrest warrant. He is being held on $75,000 bond in the New Hanover County Jail.

Wrightsville Beach police apprehended Morrison at a Holiday Inn Express on 1706 North Lumina Avenue in Wrightsville Beach. Police Chief Dan House said Morrison walked up to a grandmother, mother and daughter by the hotel pool and tried to grab the 3-year-old child from the mother’s arms.

The mother held on to her child, and witnesses were able to identify Morrison when authorities showed up. Police said they can find no link between Morrison and the child, whose family is from New York.

Morrison has no prior criminal record.