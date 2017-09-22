Crime-plagued Raleigh apartments sees slight reduction in calls to police

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The curfew for a Raleigh apartment complex plagued with crime has been walked back.

Residents at Millbank Court no longer have to be inside by 10 p.m., but some restrictions are still in place.

Diana Powell leads the group Justice Served NC.

She’s been speaking out for the people who live in the Millbank Court apartments, especially since June when management put in place a 10 p.m. curfew, and mandated that guests be accompanied by a resident at all times.

“After a certain amount of time no one could be over there that was not residents, and if they were caught over there they were arrested,” said Powell.

Powell says she and residents spoke to Raleigh Police about what was legal for management to do.

“Trespassing they could enforce, but the curfew they could not,” said Powell.

CBS North Carolina repeatedly reached out to property management Friday but did not hear back.

The curfew was put in place to try and reverse rising crime in the area.

According to Raleigh Police records, so far this year police have been called to the apartment complex nearly 770 times.

In April, 115 calls were made.

That number rose to 132 in May.

The curfew was in effect for several weeks in June.

Police were called out 107 times that month and the following month.

“Gang activity, you know the other issues they were having, the drugs activity, that’s kind of slowed down a lot,” said Powell.

Calls rose slightly to 112 in August. Powell says with help from police and the people who live there, they’ll win the fight against crime and curfews at Millbank Court.