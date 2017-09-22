Driver killed after slamming car into utility pole, Fayetteville police say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — One person is dead following a single-vehicle crash in Fayetteville Friday morning and an investigation is underway, police said.

According to police, authorities responded to Hoke Loop Road near Ellie Avenue just after 4 a.m. in reference to a report of a crash.

A preliminary investigation shows that the driver was traveling on Hoke Loop Road when they left the road and slammed their car into a utility pole, police said. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

Hoke Loop Road is closed near Ellie Avenue and drivers are encouraged to avoid the area. Drivers can use Raeford Road and Cliffdale Road as alternate routes until Hoke Loop Road is reopened.

Electricity is currently out in the neighborhoods near where the fatal crash occurred, police said.

Anyone with information regarding the traffic crash is asked to contact Officers with the Fayetteville Police Department’s Traffic Unit at (910) 433-1807 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).

Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically, by visiting http://fay-nccrimestoppers.org and completing the anonymous online tip sheet, or by downloading the FREE “P3 Tips” app available for Apple devices in the Apple App Store and available for Android devices in Google Play.