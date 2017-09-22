Franklin County dad charged with second-degree murder in infant’s death

YOUNGSVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A Youngsville father is facing two charges in connection with the death of his 8-week-old infant that occurred March 11, according to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

Ricky Barlow Weese Jr., 33, of the 900 block of Hicks Road, has been charged with second-degree murder and felony child abuse – inflicting serious physical injury in connection with the death of the 8-week-old baby on March 11.

CLICK FOR GALLERY OF N.C. MUGSHOTS

Weese is being held in the Franklin County Detention Center under a $500,000 secured bond.

The infant’s death is still under investigation. If anyone has further information in this case, they are asked to contact Detective Garrett and (919) 340-4311.