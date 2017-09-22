Glenwood Avenue at St. Mary’s Street shut down following crash

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A single-vehicle crash has shut down the intersection of Glenwood Avenue and St. Mary’s Street in Raleigh, police said Friday morning.

The wreck took down a utility pole and the intersection had to be closed for crews to come to the scene and begin repairs. Traffic is being diverted in the area.

Drivers detoured around road closure – Glenwood Avenue at St. Mary's Street in Raleigh. @WNCN pic.twitter.com/iWmghkcFYF — Justin Quesinberry (@JustinQberry) September 22, 2017

Raleigh police said the closure of the busy intersection is expected to last through the morning commute.

Drivers are being advised to avoid the area until repairs have been made and traffic flow has been restored to normal.