Homeowners displaced by Matthew facing crunch as housing funding runs out



FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Families still out of their houses after Hurricane Matthew are feeling the pinch as temporary housing funds dry up.

When Hurricane Matthew hit Lori Wynn lost everything

“I had altogether about 8 feet of water,” she said.

“I was like, ‘God, what else am I gonna have to go through?” said added, “When I moved out, all I had was two bags, two trash bags of clothes, that was it.”

She’s been living out of those two trash bags for a year, waiting for her house to be fixed, and it’s still not done.

“It’s just slow. They tell us we need to be patient,” said Wynn.

She’s been staying in a hotel funded by the state while she waits.

But there’s another problem. She says the state’s only paying for her to stay in that hotel for eight more days.

“It’s very concerning, it’s very worrisome,” said Wynn.

CBS North Carolina contacted the state’s emergency management department for answers.

“We’re doing the best we can to cover everybody’s needs and still be responsible with taxpayer money to help to pay for this,” said North Carolina Emergency Management Communications Officer Julia Jarema.

State officials say after a year of footing the housing bill, there’s only so much they can do.

“In many cases those deadlines have been extended again and again while people find solutions,” said Jarema.

But they say they’re working with the few families still displaced, one year after that storm hit.

“It’s just been a long hard road, but you get up and you smile everyday at least I do because I’m thankful to be here,” said Wynn.