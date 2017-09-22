Johnston County man charged with murder in teen’s heroin overdose death

By Published:
Joshua John Novak (Johnston County Sheriff's Office)

SMITHFIELD, N.C. (WNCN) — A teen’s August heroin overdose death has led to a second-degree murder charge against a Johnston County man, the Johnston County Sheriff’s Office announced Friday.

Joshua John Novak, 24, of Beulah Milton Drive in Willow Spring, has been charged with second-degree murder after Justin Cole Bennett, 18, “died as the result of ingestion of a controlled substance (heroin),” the sheriff’s office said.

CLICK FOR GALLERY OF N.C. MUGSHOTS

Bennett died on Aug. 9.

Authorities allege that the heroin that killed Bennett was distributed by Novak.

The sheriff’s office said that no other information will be released in the ongoing investigation.

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s