Johnston County man charged with murder in teen’s heroin overdose death

SMITHFIELD, N.C. (WNCN) — A teen’s August heroin overdose death has led to a second-degree murder charge against a Johnston County man, the Johnston County Sheriff’s Office announced Friday.

Joshua John Novak, 24, of Beulah Milton Drive in Willow Spring, has been charged with second-degree murder after Justin Cole Bennett, 18, “died as the result of ingestion of a controlled substance (heroin),” the sheriff’s office said.

Bennett died on Aug. 9.

Authorities allege that the heroin that killed Bennett was distributed by Novak.

The sheriff’s office said that no other information will be released in the ongoing investigation.