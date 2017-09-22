Man shot in the face near downtown Raleigh, police say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was shot in the face and seriously injured near downtown Raleigh Friday morning, Raleigh police said.

Officers responded to WakeMed around 1 a.m. in reference to a report of a gunshot wound victim who had arrived at the hospital in a private vehicle.

Upon arrival at the hospital, officers found a 30-year-old man who had been shot in the face. Police said the injury is serious, but believed to be non-life threatening.

A follow-up investigation has revealed that the shooting occurred in the 600 block of Bragg Street.

No arrests have been made at this time.

Anyone with information that might assist the investigation of the incident is asked to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at (919) 834-HELP or visit raleighcrimestoppers.org for text and email reporting options. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for anonymous tips that help solve cases.