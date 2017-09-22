Miniature horses delight residents of Raleigh senior living community



RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Residents at a Raleigh senior living community got an unusual visit this week — miniature horses.

“I think they’re cute as they can be,” said resident Frances Wooten.

Shepherd Youth Ranch, a Creedmoor nonprofit, brought Cocoa, Macaroni and Little Puff out to meet the residents at the Cardinal at North Hill. The diminutive equines were a big hit, using their rubbery, bewhiskered lips to gobble tidbits of carrot off of residents’ outstretched hands.

The ranch is a nonprofit that uses horses, large and small, to provide programs including trauma therapy and anger management to youth.

Miniature horses have a reputation for being stubborn, said the group’s founder, Ashley Boswell, but the staff at Shepherd have been worked with these three horses in particular to help them remain gentle, people-friendly animals. Both frequent handling and treating the small horses with the same respect accorded to full-sized horses are important, she said.

Residents said they enjoyed meeting the trio of mini-horses.

“They’re so gentle,” remarked resident Brucie Talcott. “I love it.”