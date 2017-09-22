More than 2,000 soldiers head from Fort Bragg to Afghanistan

FORT BRAGG, N.C. (AP) — More than 2,000 soldiers are deploying from Fort Bragg to Afghanistan, joining 1,500 soldiers sent there earlier this year.

The Fayetteville Observer reported that about 2,200 soldiers are heading to Afghanistan as part of a troop surge of more than 3,000 soldiers in addition to the 10,000 military personnel already serving in the country.

Fort Bragg soldiers are stationed throughout the country. They have a variety of missions, including training, advising and assisting Afghan military personnel as well as providing security for other U.S. forces in the country.

Other members of Fort Bragg’s 82nd Airborne Division returned to the post from Iraq, Kuwait and Syria this week, after a nine-month deployment.