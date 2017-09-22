NC Historic Commission delays Confederate monument decision

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The North Carolina Historic Commission has delayed a decision about removing Confederate statues until April 2018.

During Friday’s scheduled meeting, member Sam Dixon said a committee should look into the matter.

In early September, the Department of Administration petitioned the Historic Commission to remove three Confederate monuments from Capitol Grounds.

A 2015 state law prevents the removal of Confederate monuments on public property without legislative approval and severely limits their relocation.

The petition asks the monuments be moved to the Bentonville Battlefield site in Johnston County. In order for the monuments to be moved, a letter to the State Historic Preservation Officer is required as well as an application to the Raleigh Historic Development Commission.

The monuments are on a Raleigh-designated historic area.

Dixon said there is confusion over statute.

He said commission members are “neutral fact finders.”