NC teen girl with incendiary device, steak knife arrested for threats to school

LAKE WACCAMAW, N.C. (WECT) – An East Columbus High School student was arrested and charged with possession of a weapon of mass destruction on educational property Thursday.

Around 1 p.m., school authorities were notified that a 14-year-old female student possibly had a homemade incendiary device and a weapon.

The homemade incendiary device was located on the East Columbus campus in Lake Waccamaw by the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office School Resource Officer.

The 14-year-old was then located with a large steak knife.

Both items were taken by authorities.

In a press release from a Columbus County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Michele Tatum, authorities discovered that the student threatened to harm two East Columbus students. They determined she had the homemade incendiary device and the large steak knife in her possession with the intent of carrying out threats while she was at school today.

Tatum said the device was similar to Molotov cocktail.

Additional charges are expected.

