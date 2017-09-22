New details released in case of 5-year-old NC girl found badly burned, locked in closet

RANDLEMAN, N.C. (WFMY) — A search warrant has revealed more information about a horrible child abuse case in Randleman where police found a 5-year-old girl burned and bruised, locked in an 8 square foot closet surrounded by rat poison.

Adam Byrd, the girl’s father, and his girlfriend, Crystal Carnahan, were both arrested on several child abuse charges.

The warrant says staff at the Randleman Enrichment Center, the daycare the little girl went to, reported to police that the girl came in with bruises and burns. They also say the child was transported in a tote bag and that she told another child at the daycare she had been locked in a closet at home.

Police say the little girl went back into her father’s custody this spring. That’s when the daycare started noticing changes.

WFMY News 2 asked Randolph County Department of Social Services why the girl was away from her father, but by law, DSS cannot acknowledge any case or discuss any particular case details.

The girl was living with her great aunt and uncle before her father took custody back. The girl’s extended family, like her step-grandmother and great aunt also requested several welfare checks from police.

Police weren’t able to locate the girl until Sept. 12, when they went to Byrd’s house on Back Street in Randleman.

Officers say they heard the little girl say she needed help, so they went inside to rescue her.

Byrd and Carnahan were arrested on several child abuse charges and the girl was taken to the hospital.

The girl is now in DSS care.

