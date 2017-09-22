Officials: 10-year-old Sampson County boy shot himself in face, stepdad charged

CLINTON, N.C. (WNCN) — A 10-year-old boy was shot in the face in the Harrells community in Sampson County as he walked down the road with his stepfather on Thursday night, authorities said.

PREVIOUS STORY: Deputies: Father says 10-year-old boy shot in face while walking in Sampson County

Sampson County Sheriff’s Office investigators now say that the boy accidentally shot himself in the face while walking with his stepfather, Jeffrey Lee Newton, Jr.

Newton, 31, told deputies that he heard a shot, then saw his boy fall, authorities said. The shooting happened on Belvin-Maynard Road, he told deputies.

The child was put in a vehicle by to be taken to the hospital, deputies said.

“A responding deputy intercepted the vehicle carrying the child and started rendering first aid, until Sampson County EMS arrived on the scene,” the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office wrote in a news release.

Newton, of 60 Maddie Lane in Harrells, was charged with permitting a child to have access/use of a firearm as well as contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile. He is being held in the Sampson County Detention Center under a $5,000 bond.

The boy was airlifted to UNC Hospital and is listed in stable condition.

The investigation is ongoing and more charges may be filed, authorities said.