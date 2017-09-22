Old utility bill scam making the rounds again



RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – It’s an old scam that’s making the rounds once again.

Criminals are using fear of losing your electricity to steal money from you.

The fake utility bill scam begins with a phone call saying your electricity is about to be cut off within the hour if you don’t pay an overdue bill.

And the scammer then asks that you pay in an unusual way.

“They ask for a payment in the form of a pre-paid debit card, or ask you to wire money,” says Mallory Wojciechowski, the CEO BBB of Eastern North Carolina. “They may even ask for your credit card information.”

Any of those requests should be a red flag to you.

Your power company will never call you and threaten an immediate service disconnection.

There is a lengthy process takes place before the plug is pulled.

Typically, multiple written notices are sent to the customer when the account is delinquent.

“This is a scam we’ve seen on and off again,” says Wojciechowski. “It’s undergoing resurgence she says. “Right now it’s happening in the Eastern North Carolina area.”

CBS North Carolina has tracked reports of it occurring in at least 7 counties in communities which include:

Clayton & Knightdale (Wake co.)

Durham (Durham County)

Smithfield (Johnston County)

Greensboro (Guilford County)

Charlotte (Mecklenburg County)

Laurinburg (Scotland County)

Jacksonville (Onslow County)

It’s happening to people who live in big cities like Charlotte and in military towns including Jacksonville.

The North Carolina Attorney General’s Office says since the start of 2017, it has recorded losses of nearly $15,000 from victims of the utility scam.

Sometimes, the scammers don’t use the phone. Instead they use your home’s electric meter as a way to extort money from you.

They come to your door and say the electric meter needs repairs or adjustment and you have to pay them the difference to make up for the meter’s previous inaccurate readings. Or, scammers will show up dressed as a utility worker claiming they need to conduct a so-called “energy audit.”

Don’t let them in and calls the police.

“The person coming into your home may not only want to steal your money, they may also want to steal your valuables,” says Wojciechowski.

Because most of these scam utility bill calls originate overseas, it’s tough for law enforcement to track them. If you get one of those calls, just hang up.

And remember, no utility will send someone to your house unannounced to do energy audits.