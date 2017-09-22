Pair plan to get married at Bikefest in Raleigh this weekend

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Bikers from across the country are rolling through downtown Raleigh this weekend for the 13th annual Ray Price Capital City Bikefest.

“It’s not like any other rally we’ve ever been to,” said Dan Rollins. “It’s more family oriented. The bike culture and then there’s good music, good food, good people, never been to anything quite like it anywhere.”

But for one Virginia couple, it’s more than a bike rally.

It’s one of the most important moments of their lives.

“Our whole relationship has kinda revolved around bikes,” said Rollins. “It’s all about this moment in our lives being special.”

Dan Rollins and Dara Debusk will get hitched Saturday afternoon on stage at the Raleigh Convention Center.

“We had been thinking about (Las) Vegas for a long time, but it felt like it was too far away from our friends and this just feels more right to us,” said Rollins.

Debusk’s wedding present is a custom pink bike built by her husband to be.

“I’m just proud that this is mine and he built it,” Debusk said. “We’re unconventional people, so for us, this is the norm.”

The couple will get married at 3:30 p.m. Saturday on stage at the Convention Center and they say everyone is invited.