SC mom of 3 bags nearly 13-foot long gator

LAKE MOULTRIE, S.C. (WSPA) – A South Carolina woman claimed a massive alligator on a recent hunt.

Laura Griffin, of Belton killed the 12 foot 7 inch gator on Lake Moultrie.

The mom of three said the September 9 trip was her first alligator hunt.

Griffin hooked the gator once before he got away but about an hour later, he was at the end of her line again.

She said he was so big that it took around seven people to haul in the beast.

The alligator is almost three times her size – Griffin stands 4 feet 10 inches tall.

Larry Southerland was on the hunting trip and said she fought the gator with rod and reel before shooting it.

“She’s a trooper,” Southerland said of Griffin.

A group of friends has participated in the hunt for seven years and Griffin’s catch is the group’s record.

Griffin also beat her husband’s record gator of 11 feet 4 inches long.

She wasn’t the only one in the group to get a giant reptile.

One friend killed a gator that measured in at 11 feet 7 inches long and another got one that was 12 feet 2 inches.

Griffin said her alligator was cleaned the following day and she estimates the gator yielded at least 30 pounds of meat.

