Swastika drawn on NC family’s door while they were at Temple

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) — A man is upset after he says someone drew a swastika in black marker on his back door in southwest Charlotte Thursday.

The couple who live in the house on Savannah Creek Drive doesn’t want their names known.

Thursday, they were in Temple for high holy Jewish days.

They told WBTV that “on the most sacred days of the year, we spend all day basically praying in a Temple. We came home in the afternoon. Everything was fine. We left here at about quarter to five to go for cleansing of the sins. We were gone for less than an hour and a half.”

While they were gone, someone drew a swastika on their glass door.

“It’s a symbol of hate. With today’s society’s actions and all this hate, it just dumbfounds me” the 53-year-old man told WBTV. “We’re outraged. We feel violated.”

The couple lives in a townhouse. The back yard has a gate that is locked.

The person unlocked the gate and walked up to the door.

“The more I thought about it, the angrier I was getting. I wasn’t in shock. I was angry that somebody could violate in this way” he said. “This is a very personal attack by coming on my back porch and marking my back door.”

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said they have increased uniform patrols in and around the area, added bicycle officers in and around the community and plan to add foot officers Friday evening to patrol the area.

“Officers have been instructed to conduct zone checks in the area of synagogues citywide,” police said. CMPD said they were “communicating and sharing information with our federal partners to determine hate crime classification.”

If you have any information, you can call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600. Police say they are offering a reward up to $1,000 for any information in this incident.

“It makes me a little nervous but at the same time I still feel it’s a safe community even though this incident did happen” said Nicole Holcomb, President of the Home Owners Association.

Thursday’s incident was not the first time there was a swastika in the subdivision.

A few months ago someone painted a swastika on the road in the same neighborhood and there was an arrow pointing to the same house where the swastika was drawn yesterday.

“Hate doesn’t belong in the United States anymore like this. Not like this. This is ridiculous” the resident told us.

Copyright WBTV 2017. All rights reserved.