UNC loses 3 injured starters for year ahead of Duke game

By Published:
FILE - In this Nov. 28, 2015 file photo, North Carolina coach Larry Fedora yells at an official during the first half an NCAA college football game against North Carolina State in Raleigh, N.C. Fedora is in his fourth season and has guided the No. 8 Tar Heels to their winningest season since 1997. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina’s injury situation is getting worse.

The school says three starters — linebacker Andre Smith, offensive tackle William Sweet and receiver Thomas Jackson — are out for the season due to injuries. That’s according to Thursday’s injury report ahead of Saturday’s game against rival Duke.

The school didn’t specify the nature of the injuries, though Jackson left last weekend’s win against Old Dominion when he went down after a catch grabbing his right knee. Sweet also was hurt against Old Dominion, while Smith didn’t play after getting injured against Louisville in Week 2.

Starting defensive tackle Jalen Dalton is doubtful for the Duke game after suffering an apparent foot injury against ODU.

UNC’s injury report for Duke listed 19 players.

