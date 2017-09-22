Unseasonably warm temperatures continue

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Fall officially begins Friday, but it’s still going to feel like summer with temperatures in the upper 80s. Warm temperatures will stick around this weekend too, but it’s looking more and more likely that we will not have to worry about Hurricane Maria this weekend. The track of the Category 3 storm shifted east again over the past 24 hours and should stay far enough away from North Carolina as it will not have an impact on our area.

The storms we saw develop during the day Thursday fizzled out Thursday night, but there is a small chance of rain Friday afternoon before drier weather returns for the weekend.

For the first day of Fall on Friday highs will be in the upper 80s. The upcoming weekend looks sunny and warm, as high pressure will continue to dominate and highs will stay in the middle 80s. The warm air will last into next work week and it will be mainly dry with just a small chance of a shower or storm on Tuesday.

In the tropics:

Hurricane Maria is a Category 3 storm moving northwest away from the Dominican Republic. It is forecast to continue moving northwest and stay just east of the Turks and Caicos Islands Friday. It will then make a turn to the north and miss the Bahamas. A remnant low that will be Jose, will hang around off the New England coast in combination of high pressure over North Carolina will keep Maria away from the U.S. coast next week. It is expected to weaken to a Category 1 storm next week.

MORE COVERAGE: Maps and more in Hurricane Central

Tonight will be partly cloudy and mild with a slight risk of an early evening shower or storm, mainly south of the Triangle. The overnight low will be 66. Winds will be light out of the northeast.

Friday will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy. The high will be 87.

Friday Night will be fair and mild. The overnight low will be 66. Winds will be light to nearly calm.

Saturday will be sunny. The high will be 86; winds will be northeast around 5 mph.

Sunday will also be sunny and warm. The high will be 85, after a morning low of 63.

Monday will be mostly sunny and continued warm. The high will be 85; after a morning low of 64.

Tuesday will be mostly to partly sunny with a slight risk of a shower or storm. The high will be 84, after a morning low of 66. The rain risk will be 20 percent.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny and continue warm with highs in the mid 80s.

This forecast was prepared by the WNCN weather team and is based on the latest information available and years of weather forecasting in North Carolina. It was not produced by a computer like many forecasts you find on the web, social media and smarts phone apps.

Hour 1 Hour 2 Hour 3 Hour 4 Hour 5 Hour 6 Hour 7 Hour 8 Hour 9