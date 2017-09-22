VIDEO: School bus bursts into flames, driver named hero



Video courtesy of CNN

KANSAS CITY (KRON) — A new bus driver in Missouri is being hailed a hero after saving students from a burning bus.

The quick-thinking driver was taking the kids home from school when he saw smoke and immediately pulled over.

Witnesses say he evacuated the children quickly and safely as the front end of the bus burst into flames.

“He had backpacks in his arms and he was just getting the kids off really fast,” witness James Davis said.

“He had them exiting off the back, making sure they weren’t on the street, and getting them to the sidewalk. If he’s considered a hero, he should be, Davis said.

Witness Chandler Givler says it’s amazing that no one was injured.

“It was completely melted in the front. All the windows had been shattered out due to the heat. It was pretty insane,” Givler said.

Soon after, a second bus came to pick up the kids.

The Hickman Mills School District is also calling that bus driver a hero, saying he did everything right.

CNN contributed to this article.