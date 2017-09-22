Will Hurricane Maria affect North Carolina?

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Hurricane Maria is still moving through the Caribbean as a powerful Category 3 storm but Friday’s 11 a.m. forecast track includes a slight curve to the west.

The storm has sustained winds of 125 mph as it moves away from the Turks and Caicos Islands Friday, and passes northeast and east of the Bahamas through Sunday.

The 11 a.m. forecast track shows potential for the storm to dip back towards the East Coast but the spaghetti models show that is unlikely.

Maria is expected to weaken over the next two days to a Category 1 storm.

The Outer Banks could feel a similar impact to what occurred when Jose passed by earlier in the week.

Maria devastated Puerto Rico, dropping up to 40 inches in some spots on the island.