At least 1 dead in I-95 crash in Halifax County

ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCN) — A deadly crash on Interstate 95 early Saturday closed one lane of the highway in Halifax County for several hours.

The wreck happened in the northbound lanes of I-95 around 12:20 a.m. Saturday near mile marker 171, which is at N.C. Highway 125, the North Carolina Department of Transportation said.

The right northbound lane was closed for nearly six hours just south of Roanoke Rapids and Weldon while authorities investigated the deadly wreck.

CBS North Carolina is working to learn more about the circumstances of the crash.