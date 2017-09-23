1 hospitalized after Wake County accidental shooting, teen charged, deputies say

By Published:

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A teen boy was charged in an accidental shooting that injured another teen on Friday night, Wake County deputies said.

The incident was reported before 9:30 p.m. Friday in the 5900 block of Farmwell Road, which is in the area of Old Milburnie Road and New Bern Avenue, according to the Wake County Sheriff’s Office.

The victim was a teenage boy who was taken to a local hospital for treatment for serious but non-life threatening injuries, deputies said.

James Darden Adams, 16, was arrested at his home where the shooting happened, arrest records show.

Adams was charged with possession of a stolen firearm and maintain a vehicle, dwelling or other place for use, storage, or sale of controlled substance.

The incident is still under investigation.

