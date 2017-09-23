3 charged with murder after Durham woman dies in shooting

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Three Durham men are now charged in the Friday night shooting death of a 36-year-old woman in Durham, police say.

The shooting happened at 9:45 p.m. at 100 East Umstead Street, police said.

A woman was shot in the head in a drive-by shooting, neighbors said.

Police later said that Tequila Smith, 36, died in that shooting.

She was found by police outside on the ground and was already dead when police arrived, officials said.

Saturday morning, Jamal Shamsuddeen, 23, Aquan Pitts, 24, and Mustafa Magwood, 20, were charged with murder, police said in a news release.

Shamsuddeen and Magwood somehow suffered non-life-threatening gunshot wounds, according to police.

Saturday, Shamsuddeen was at a local hospital recovering from the shooting. Magwood and Pitts were being held in the Durham County Jail.

Authorities said they are not sure of the circumstances of the shooting of Shamsuddeen and Magwood

No other information is available at this time, police said.

Another shooting was reported Friday night about 30 minutes earlier just a mile away.

A man was wounded in the foot in the first shooting, which was reported at 9:16 p.m. on Concord Street near North Carolina Central University, according to Durham Police.

While police were at the Concord Street shooting scene, the East Umstead Street shooting was reported.