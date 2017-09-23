Man rapes woman in Fayetteville after giving her a ride in his car, police say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Fayetteville police are looking for a suspect who raped a woman in broad daylight Friday after giving her a ride in his car, officials said.

The incident was reported on Friday at about 6:40 pm along the 500 block of Old Wilmington Road.

“The female victim was walking along Bragg Boulevard, when she was offered a ride from an unknown suspect,” Fayetteville police said in a news release.

The victim got into the suspect’s car and the suspect drove the woman to the area of Old Wilmington Road, where he raped her, police said.

Detectives have released still images of the car and are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying vehicle or suspect.

The suspect is described as a man in his late 20s to early 30s, with a skinny build, and medium complexion skin, with a short afro, wearing glasses, and black t-shirt with gold writing.

The suspect was driving a white sedan with tan interior.