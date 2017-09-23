NC man dies after car hits tree and flips, police say

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – A man is dead after his car went off of the road and struck a tree before overturning in Asheville, Friday evening.

Asheville Police say 64-year-old Curtis Schoff was taken to Mission Hospital when he later died from his injuries.

The crash happened just after 7:30 p.m. on Lyman Street.  The Asheville Citizen-Times reported Schoff was from Candler.

Police say Schoff crossed the center line before going off the road and struck a tree, causing his car to overturn.

The Asheville Police Department’s Traffic Safety Unit is investigating the crash.

— WSPA-TV contributed to this report

