NC man shot when he arrives home to discover gunman in his house

TABOR CITY, N.C. (WECT) — A man was wounded when he came home to find a man inside his house.

It happened at a home on Dothan Road in Tabor City on Friday.

According to investigators, Montgomery Lowery got to his home around 2:45 p.m.

He noticed his front door was open. Then, Lowery told officers a young, slender man dressed in all black and wearing a blue bandana on his face, left his house.

The intruder had a handgun. Lowery, who was still sitting inside of his vehicle, said the man tried to get into his car.

Lowery drove away and the man fired a shot at him, which struck Lowery in his right arm.

The suspect then left on foot.

Lowery was taken to a hospital in South Carolina for treatment.

The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office and Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office searched for the man, who left on foot, but did not find him.

If you have information concerning this incident or the identity of the intruder, contact Columbus County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Unit at 910-640-6629.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.