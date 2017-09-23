NC Outer Banks in Hurricane Maria’s forecast track as outlook keeps shifting west

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — As Hurricane Maria — still a dangerous Category 3 storm — continues to move north, the forecast track continues to shift west and now includes the North Carolina Outer Banks.

Model runs and forecast tracks on Friday showed a small but steady shift to the west and on Saturday, the Outer Banks were included in the “cone of uncertainty,” according to the National Hurricane Center.

As of Saturday, Maria has weakened a bit to 115 mph, down from 125 mph Friday. The storm is moving at 8 mph north-northwest away from the Turks and Caicos and the Bahamas.

Maria will eventually take a turn to the north and miss the Bahamas before continuing north over open water. Maria will linger off the coast of the Carolinas early next week, likely causing high surf and an increased rip current risk for coastal areas.

Tropical storm force winds as of Saturday extend out from Maria’s center 195 miles. As it moves north, the wind field will likely expand out more as it weakens, forecasters said.

Even though the storm tracking models keep Maria’s center offshore if the storm gets within 200 miles of the Outer Banks, tropical storm force winds can be expected.

As of Saturday, the chance for tropical storm force winds (39 mph to 73 mph winds) for the Outer Banks was 40 to 50 percent by Wednesday afternoon.