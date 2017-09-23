NC woman killed by train lifted crossing gates to let car pass, police say

The scene at the railroad crossing on Saturday night. WBTV photo

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP/WNCN) — North Carolina police say a woman was killed by an Amtrak train after she got out of a car and lifted a railroad crossing gate.

Charlotte Police issued a news release saying the woman was a passenger in a Chevrolet car that approached a track with crossing arms down and lights flashing Friday night.

Officers pronounced Sarah Weagba Doe dead at the scene at 9:13 p.m. WBTV reported she was 63-years-old.

Investigators say the car initially stopped at the tracks near Old Concord and McLean roads, WBTV reported.

But Doe exited and lifted the cross arm so the car could pass, police said.

The car stopped on the other side of the track, and investigators say the woman was struck by the train while walking to get back in the car.

The Amtrak train stopped after the accident near the University of North Carolina at Charlotte. No injuries were reported aboard the train.

