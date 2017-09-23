Suspect on the run after Saturday morning Raleigh bank robbery, police say

By Published:
Raleigh police distributed a surveillance image of the suspect

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police are looking for a man they say robbed a bank in broad daylight Saturday morning.

The robbery was reported at 10:51 a.m. Saturday at the Peoples Bank located at 3023 Capital Blvd., Raleigh police said in a news release.

During the robbery, the suspect entered the note and passed a note to the teller.

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

“After the teller complied with the note’s demands, the suspect fled on foot,” police said.

Police distributed a surveillance image of the suspect.

The suspect is described by police as a man in his 50s who stands between 5 feet 3 inches and 5 feet 5 inches tall.

Anyone with information that might assist the investigation of the incident is asked to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at (919) 834-HELP or visit raleighcrimestoppers.org for text and email reporting options. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for anonymous tips that help solve cases.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s