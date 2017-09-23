UNC’s national championship basketball team won’t be visiting White House

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — The University of North Carolina’s NCAA Championship basketball team won’t be visiting the White House.

The Tar Heels defeated Gonzaga 71-65 in early April – just a season after they were shocked by a buzzer-beater loss in the championship game against Villanova.

After the big win, the team was invited for a customary visit at the White House.

On Saturday, UNC-Chapel Hill officials said that “the team was fine with going” to visit President Donald Trump.

However, the university and the White House could not agree on a date that worked, said UNC spokesman Steve Kirschner.

“We are not going to the White House this year,” Kirschner said in an email to CBS North Carolina.

A UNC official later told CBS North Carolina that the team and the White House tried “eight or nine” different possible dates for the visit.

After the announcement, Brice Johnson, a member of the UNC team who now plays for the Los Angeles Clippers Tweeted: “I knew there was a reason I loved Roy Williams so much!!”

Williams was later re-Tweeted by UNC player Marcus Paige.