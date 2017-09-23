Warm and dry weather continues

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Fall officially began Friday afternoon, but it will still feel like summer with temperatures in the 80s through the weekend and next week. While there will be no significant weather in North Carolina this weekend, Hurricane Maria will be worth watching as it continues to move north over the next several days.

The weekend will be sunny and warm, as high pressure builds into the region. Temperatures both Saturday and Sunday will stay in the mid to upper 80s, well above the normal high of 80 for this time of year. The warm and dry weather will continue into the start of the week with mostly sunny skies, high temperatures in the 80s and overnight lows in the 60s.

There will be a very small chance of an isolated shower, especially east of the Triangle as Maria lingers off the North Carolina coast on Wednesday and Thursday, but most of the area will remain dry.

In the tropics:

Hurricane Maria is still a Category 3 storm, moving north-northwest away from the Turks and Caicos and the Bahamas. Maria will eventually take a turn to the north and miss the Bahamas before continuing north over open water. Maria will linger off the coast of the Carolinas early next week, likely causing high surf and an increased rip current risk for coastal areas. While the track did shift west a little during the day on Friday, it will likely take a similar track to Jose.

The impacts central North Carolina had from Jose were minimal and that is still what we are expecting from Maria. An isolated shower will be possible east of the Triangle and the breeze will likely pick up on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

Jose is still a post-tropical cyclone, meaning it no longer has a warm center. It will hang around off the coast of New England over the next couple of days. That storm in combination with high pressure over North Carolina will keep Maria away from the U.S. coast next week.

Saturday will be sunny and warm. The high will be 87. Winds will be northeast around 5 mph.

Sunday will also be sunny and warm. The high will be 86, after a morning low of 64.

Monday will be mostly sunny and warm again. The high will be 85, after a morning low of 64.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny. The high will be 86, after a morning low of 65.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny to partly sunny. The high will be 87, after a morning low of 66. The rain risk will be 10 percent.

Thursday will be mostly sunny to partly sunny. The high will be 87, after a morning low of 66. The rain risk will be 10 percent.

Friday will be mostly sunny and a bit cooler. The high will be 80, after a morning low of 63.

