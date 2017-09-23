Water rescue teams respond after Clayton man’s stolen van found in Neuse River

CLAYTON, N.C. (WNCN) — A water rescue team and other crews spent part of Saturday morning searching to see if someone needed to be rescued after a van was spotted in the Neuse River in Johnston County.

Crews and authorities were dispatched around 8:40 a.m. to the Neuse River at North Carolina Highway 42 east near Castleberry Road, the North Carolina State Highway Patrol said.

The Archer Lodge Fire Department and the Clayton Fire Department along with Clayton’s swift water rescue team responded to the scene.

After a thorough search, crews determined no one was in the van.

Authorities were able to later trace the van to the owner in Clayton.

The van’s owner, a Clayton man, told authorities that someone stole the vehicle.

The N.C. State Highway Patrol said it appeared the van was pushed into the river from a path where people normally go catfishing.

The vehicle was found with the transmission still in “drive” and the keys were still in the ignition.

The owner of the van later filled out a stolen car report.