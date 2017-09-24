Alert issued for missing Wake Forest teen

Mccormick in a photo from the North Carolina Department of Public Safety.

WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) — Authorities have issued an alert for a missing Wake Forest teen.

The Silver Alert was issued around 12:30 a.m. Sunday for Julia Marina Mccormick, who is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment, officials said.

Mccormick originally vanished from the 7000 block of Matherly Drive in Wake Forest, the alert said.

She was last seen in Raleigh on Saturday night.

Mccormick is described as being 5 feet 8 inches tall, weighing 120 pounds with blue eyes and long blonde hair, according to officials.

Anyone with information about Julia Marina Mccormick should call S. Obyrne at the Wake County Sheriffs Department at 919-856-6911

 

