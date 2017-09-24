Woman killed, 7 people wounded in shooting at church in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN/AP) – Officials in Tennessee say one person is dead and seven people were injured after a gunman opened fire at a church in Nashville.

The shooting happened around 11:15 a.m. Sunday at 3891 Pin Hook Road at the Burnette Chapel Church of Christ in Antioch.

Metro Nashville Police Department says the gunman was wounded and was taken to a hospital.

A church usher later retrieved his own gun from his car in the parking lot, and pointed it at the gunman until authorities arrived, officials said.

The preliminary investigation shows the gunman shot a woman outside the church, killing her, before opening fire inside the church and injuring at least six people in the shooting.

Police spokesman Don Aaron said the usher of the church confronted the gunman and was pistol-whipped, receiving a “significant injury to his head.”

At some point during the confrontation, authorities say the gunman then shot himself, but it’s unclear if it was intentional.

Aaron said the church usher, who has a valid carry permit, then went out to his car and retrieved his own gun, holding it on the gunman until police arrived. Police described him as “extraordinarily brave.”

Aaron says the gunman is in his mid-20s and is from Rutherford County and has no known relationship to the church.

The gunman arrived at the church in a blue SUV. Police have not yet revealed his name or what kind of gun he used.

Metro police have yet to identify any of the victims but did say earlier in the day most of the injured are over 65-years-old.

Five of the shooting victims, as well as the gunman, were taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center for treatment.

The man who was pistol-whipped was taken to TriStar Skyline Medical Center along with the last shooting victim.

Church members who were not injured were still being interviewed by officers as of 1 p.m.

An area was also set up for family members to meet up with the relatives who were at the church at the time of the shooting. This area was set up at Beautiful Gate Church located at 12316 Old Hickory Boulevard.