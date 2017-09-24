Man Arrested in Hit and Run Leaving Two in Critical

DURHAM N.C (WNCN)- Two pedestrians are listed in critical condition after they were struck by a vehicle while in a parking lot early Sunday morning, Durham Police say.

The incident happened at the 3000 block of Auto Drive, near the La Luna night club, police say.

The driver of the vehicle, 23 year old Hugo Romero Robles, was later apprehended at an apartment complex after an employee from the Luna Night Club, followed the driver and an off-duty police officer who was at the scene, radioed that several were struck, police tell CBS North Carolina.

Hugo, driving a white sedan, then drove away from the scene to Duke Manor apartments where Durham Police officers responded, taking Hugo into custody.

Police tell CBS North Carolina, out of the seven struck, two are listed in critical at Duke Medical Center while the five other’s were transported to UNC with none life threatening injuries.

Durham police say in a press release Hugo was charged with DWI and felony hit and run.

CBS North Carolina will update you on this story throughout the day.