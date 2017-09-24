Man Found Dead in Youngsville From Gunshot Wound

Youngsville, N.C – (WNCN) Franklin County Sheriff’s Department responded to a report of a fatal shooting at 26 Amanda Way in Youngsville.

The incident took place at approximately 10:26pm.

Police say when they arrived on the scene, they found Devin Christofer Bilodeau with a fatal gunshot wound.

Detectives stated in a press release to CBS North Carolina, that agents from the State Bureau of Investigation are also actively taking part in the investigation with the Franklin County Sheriff’s department.

No arrests have been made, authorities say.

Franklin County Sheriff’s Department is asking anyone with information pertaining to this investigation to contact them at 919-496-2186.