Mandatory evacuation issued for visitors at 1 NC Outer Banks island

SWAN QUARTER, N.C (WAVY/WNCN/AP) – A mandatory evacuation has been ordered for visitors on Ocracoke Island.

The evacuation was issued Saturday night and goes into effect at 5 a.m. Monday in advance of Hurricane Maria.

The Ocracoke Campground closed at noon Sunday due to the predicted storm.

Hurricane Maria is located about 425 miles south-southeast of Cape Hatteras is moving north at 9 mph and will continue on this track the next several days with a slower forward speed expected.

Maria is forecast to move between 100 and 150 miles offshore of the North Carolina coast Tuesday night through Wednesday night.

Tropical Storm force winds of 35 to 45 mph with gusts of 50 to 60 mph are expected to spread along the coast Tuesday afternoon and continue into Wednesday night.

The strongest winds are expected north of Cape Lookout and especially over the Outer Banks.

The prolonged gusty north to northeast winds will lead to storm surge inundation of 2 to 4 feet above ground mainly for the beaches north of Cape Lookout and adjacent to the southern Pamlico Sound.

This will produce minor to moderate coastal flooding with ocean overwash likely in spots. The very rough surf will continue the threat of life-threatening rip currents all beaches.

Rainfall will be confined to mainly the immediate coast with amounts of 1 to 3 inches. This should produce only minor flooding of low-lying areas.