Maria to stay offshore, warm weather continues

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) —Despite the official start of autumn on Friday, temperatures stayed warm all weekend with high temperatures in the upper 80s. Unseasonably warm temperatures will continue through the middle of the week before a cold front arrives on Thursday. Cooler weather will move in by the end of the week behind the cold front as temperatures dip into the 70s.

Rain chances during the week ahead will be low with only a slight risk on Tuesday and Wednesday, then again to start the weekend on Saturday.

In the tropics…Hurricane Maria is a Category 2 storm moving north, currently situated about 500 miles south-southeast of Cape Hatteras. Swells generated by Maria are increasing along portions of the North Carolina coast. These swells are likely to cause life-threatening surf and rip currents for the next several days.

On the current forecast track, Maria will stay offshore but make its closest approach to the Outer Banks on Wednesday. There will be a chance of tropical storm force winds along the Outer Banks on Tuesday and Wednesday; so a Tropical Storm or Hurricane Watch may have to be issued later today.

Tonight will be mainly clear. The overnight low will be 64. Winds will be out of the northeast at 4-8 mph.

Monday will be mostly sunny. The high will be 85. Winds will be north around 4-8 mph.

Monday Night will be partly to mostly cloudy. The overnight low will be 67. Winds will be north-northeast 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday will be partly sunny with a slight risk of a shower east of I-95. The high will be 86. Winds will be north 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph possible. The rain risk is 10 percent.

Wednesday will be partly sunny with a slight risk of a shower again, mainly east of I-95. The high will be 85, after a morning low of 68. The rain risk will be 20 percent.

Thursday will be mostly sunny and warm. The high will be 87, after a morning low of 68.

Friday will be mostly sunny and cooler. The high will be near 80, after a morning low of 61.

Saturday will be partly sunny with a slight risk of a shower. The high will be 76, after a morning low of 56. The rain risk will be 20 percent.

Sunday will be mostly sunny and pleasant. The high will be 74, after a morning low of 53.

This forecast was prepared by the WNCN weather team and is based on the latest information available and years of weather forecasting in North Carolina. It was not produced by a computer like many forecasts you find on the web, social media and smarts phone apps.