NC driver faces DWI charge after woman hit and killed

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) – Police in North Carolina say a driver is facing charges after hitting and killing a pedestrian.

A police news release says that Greensboro officers responded to the crash around 7:20 p.m. Friday on West Wendover Avenue near Friendly Avenue.

Police say the driver struck a guard rail and the woman. The woman, whose name wasn’t immediately released, was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.

Investigators say the driver tried to flee the scene but was caught.

The news release says that Greensboro resident Kamero Bradshaw, 35, was charged with charged with DWI, felony death by vehicle, felony hit and run among other charges.

