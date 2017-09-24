NC driver faces DWI charge after woman hit and killed

By Published:

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) – Police in North Carolina say a driver is facing charges after hitting and killing a pedestrian.

CLICK IMAGE TO ENLARGE AND VIEW MORE MUGSHOTS

A police news release says that Greensboro officers responded to the crash around 7:20 p.m. Friday on West Wendover Avenue near Friendly Avenue.

Police say the driver struck a guard rail and the woman. The woman, whose name wasn’t immediately released, was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.

Investigators say the driver tried to flee the scene but was caught.

The news release says that Greensboro resident Kamero Bradshaw, 35, was charged with charged with DWI, felony death by vehicle, felony hit and run among other charges.

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s