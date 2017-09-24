Raleigh man faces DWI charge after stealing street sweeper for joyride, police say

GARNER, N.C. (AP/WNCN) — A Raleigh man is facing his second DWI charge in a little over two months after he stole a street sweeper and went on a joyride at a Garner shopping mall, police say.

Garner police said that 39-year-old Jason Lee Robinson was arrested Sunday and charged with felony larceny, driving while impaired and hit and run.

Authorities say Robinson took the $50,000 vehicle while its driver was emptying trash cans on Saturday night.

Police say he then used it to drive in circles around a Garner shopping mall parking lot, damaging a curb, bushes and another vehicle.

Robinson was caught at White Oak Shopping Center after the street sweeper ran over a median and came to a stop, officials said.

Arrest records indicate Robinson works for North Carolina State University.

According to records, Robinson was charged on Aug. 17 with DWI after the North Carolina State Highway Patrol arrested him in an area of Aversboro Road in Garner.

It wasn’t immediately known if he had an attorney.