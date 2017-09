DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A crash has closed southbound lanes of the Durham Freeway Sunday afternoon.

The incident was reported around noon along N.C. 147 south near Chapel Hill Street (mile marker 13), according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

A detour has been set up by authorities.

Motorists should take Exit 16B for US-15S/US-501S, then continue on US-15/501 S for seven miles and turn left onto I-40 East, and then continue on I-40 for nine miles to reaccess NC-147 at Exit 279.