Tropical Storm watch issued for NC coast as Hurricane Maria moves north

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Tropical Storm watches were issued along most of the North Carolina coast on Sunday afternoon as Hurricane Maria continued a northward push.

Hurricane Maria has weakened to a Category 2 storm with 105 mph winds but forecasters warned that hurricane conditions could be possible along the North Carolina coast on Tuesday night.

The Tropical Storm Watch was issued for the coast of North Carolina from Surf City northward to the North Carolina/Virginia border, including the Albemarle and Pamlico Sounds.

A Storm Surge Watch has been issued for the coast of North Carolina from Cape Lookout northward to Duck.

On Sunday afternoon the storm is about 425 miles south-southeast of Cape Hatteras.

Hurricane Maria is forecast to track northward over the next several days, slowing down and lingering off of the North Carolina coast Tuesday into Thursday morning.

Maria is forecast to produce a prolonged period of strong winds gusting to 63 mph and dangerous seas of 20 to 25 feet.

Swells generated by Maria are increasing along portions of our coast. These swells are likely to cause life-threatening surf and rip currents for the next several days.

The National Weather Service in Morehead City already issued a high surf advisory for all beaches south of Oregon Inlet, which is in effect from 6 a.m. Sunday to 8 p.m. Monday

On the current forecast track, Maria will stay offshore but make its closest approach to the Outer Banks on Wednesday as a Category 1 Storm.

Hurricane force winds extend 60 miles out from the center of the hurricane.

There will be a chance of tropical storm force winds along the Outer Banks on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Tropical storm force winds on Sunday extend out from Maria’s center up to 230 miles.

Even though the storm tracking models keep Maria’s center offshore, if the storm gets within 230 miles of the Outer Banks, tropical storm force winds can be expected.