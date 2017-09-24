Warm week ahead, Maria to stay offshore

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) —Despite the officially start of autumn on Friday; temperatures continue unseasonable warm this weekend and warm temperatures will be around for the work week ahead. Cooler weather will move in by the end of the week with a cold front. Rain chances during the week ahead will be low with only a slight risk on Tuesday and next Saturday.

In the tropics…Hurricane Maria is a Category 2 storm moving north and on Sunday is about 500 miles south-southeast of Cape Hatteras. Swells generated by Maria are increasing along portions of our coast. These swells are likely to cause life-threatening surf and rip currents for the next several days.

On the current forecast track, Maria will stay offshore but make its closest approach to the Outer Banks on Wednesday.

There will be a chance of tropical storm force winds along the Outer Banks on Tuesday and Wednesday; so therefore a Tropical Storm or Hurricane Watch might have to be issued later today.

Today will be mainly sunny and warm. The high will be 88. Winds will be northeast 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight will be mainly clear. The overnight low will be 64. Winds will be light out of the northeast.

Monday will be mostly sunny. The high will be 85. Winds will be northeast 8-12 mph.

Monday Night will be partly to mostly cloudy. The overnight low will be 67. Winds will be north-northeast 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday will be partly sunny with a slight risk of a shower. The high will be 86; winds will be north 10 to 15 mph. The rain risk is 20 percent.

Wednesday will be partly sunny. The high will be 85, after a morning low of 68.

Thursday will be mostly sunny and warm. The high will be 87; after a morning low of 68.

Friday will be mostly sunny and cooler. The high will be near 80, after a morning low of 63.

Saturday will be partly sunny with a slight risk of a shower. The high will be 76, after a morning low of 57. The rain risk will be 20 percent.

