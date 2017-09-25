Man dead, another listed as critical after Fayetteville shooting

Police on the scene at Knotty Elm Loop Monday evening. Photo from Fayetteville police

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Fayetteville police said one man is dead and another was injured in a shooting Monday evening.

Police received several “shots fired” calls around 5:30 p.m. and responded to the 1200 block of Knotty Elm Loop.

The area is close to Wildwood Drive off Raeford Road in the western part of Fayetteville.

Police found one man dead at the scene and said another man was transported to the Cape Fear Vally Medical Center in critical condition.

Fayetteville/Cumberland County Crimestoppers is offering a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest.
Anyone with any information regarding the homicide and shooting is asked to contact Detective J. Littlejohn with the Fayetteville Police Department at (910) 818-3468 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).

